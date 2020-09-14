LaMoyne Norma Carrier George, 97 years young, passed away on September 4, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY with some of her loving children by her side. She was the second child of Stanley Otis Carrier and Gladys Clark Carrier, born on August 15, 1923 in Rome, NY. Several years later Stanley built their new home in Lake Delta and the family moved there.
LaMoyne graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1941 and attended the Utica Business School where she learned shorthand and stenography, and later worked in a lawyer’s office. During WWII she was a secretary at Varflex Corp. and in a chance meeting after the war was introduced to a handsome navy sailor, her future husband and life partner Irving George.
Irv and LaMoyne moved with their two young daughters to Oneida, NY in 1951 where together they raised two more children and built a wonderful group of lifelong friends. During those early days she stayed in the home and nurtured her children through their formative years. As they grew older, she decided to put her schooling to use and worked for several years in the business office of Hamblin, Munz & Haskell Insurance.
With help from friends and relatives, she and Irv built a homey camp on a bluff overlooking Black River near Lowville, NY. Together they spent many weekends there for 47 years. One of LaMoyne’s great joys was to sit around the campfire on cool evenings, listening to fish jumping and whip-o-wills singing, and enjoy several hotdogs grilled over glowing wood coals!
Over the years, LaMoyne created beautiful pieces of ceramics, always thoughtfully selected and imaginatively painted. Nearly every one was given away to family or friends as gifts. She also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
LaMoyne was a true “early American”. Martha Carrier, who founded Lynn, MA with her family, was her grandmother six times removed, and was put to death during the Salem Witch Trials. LaMoyne’s distant grandfather Josiah Myers was a corporal in the New York Regiment during the Revolutionary War while stationed at Fort Stanwix.
LaMoyne was a congregant of New Beginnings Community Church in Wampsville, NY and was predeceased by her husband Irv, her sisters Gertrude (Meyer), Thelma (Bowers), and her brother Kenneth. She is survived by her sister Marjorie Atkinson of Michigan, her daughters Linda (Alan McGee), Barbara (Brian Hayes), and Cathy (Stephen Hall), her son Michael George (Anne Barbano), eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Please join us on September 22 at 2:00 pm for her funeral service at New Beginnings Community Church, 227 Genesee St, Wampsville, NY. Calling hours from 12:00 – 2:00 pm will proceed the service. Due to COVID-19, masks are required while in the church and social distancing is expected to be observed. All details are under the direction of Campbell Dean Funeral Home, Inc, 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. Donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Special Olympics.
