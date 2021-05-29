NEWTON FALLS, NY ~ A graveside committal service for Lana C. Hansen, 74, of the Town of Glenville, NY, formerly of Newton Falls, who died peacefully on October 16, 2020 at her home in Glenville, will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. in Garrison Cemetery in Pitcairn, NY.
Born on October 9, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter of the late Walter and Louella Goodrow Baxter, she was a 1964 graduate of Clifton Fine Central High School and continued her education at Syracuse University.
She married the father to her children, Michael C. McCloskey on July 4, 1964.
From 1988 through 1999, Lana was a dedicated insurance representative for Parker Rockwood Insurance Agency in Liverpool, NY, and from 1999 until 2020, worked for the Eileen Zoghby State Farm Insurance in Glenville, NY.
She was an active member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville and for the past six years was the President of Oak Ridge Gardens Homeowners Association in Glenville. Lana made many friends over the years at Oak Ridge Gardens where they started the dinner of the month club, trying a different cuisine every month. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, card-making and gardening. However, Lana’s love for her family, friends and her dachshunds was evident to all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Patrick J. McCloskey (Julia), of Schenectady, Matthew B. McCloskey (Sandra), of Land O Lakes, FL, and Paul M. McCloskey (Jennifer), of Northville, NY; her grandchildren, Romina M. McCloskey, Michael J. McCloskey, Shannon C. McCloskey, Megan C. McCloskey, Maya L. McCloskey, Emma Rose McCloskey, Sophie Grace McCloskey and Dylan Jay. Also surviving is Lana’s sister, Lois Shene, her nieces, Tricia Shene, Christena Corbine and Carey Hill, along with many extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lana was predeceased by her first husband, Michael C. McCloskey and their son, Colin B. McCloskey.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205.
Local arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville. Online messages of sympathy at www.scanlonfuneral.com
