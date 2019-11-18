A committal service for Lance J. Alexander will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2pm in Brookside Cemetery with Reverend Leon Schilling officiating. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
Lance J. Alexander
