Larry Charles Carlisle Sr “Leaky” 71 of Sorrento, FL 1-17-1951-12-26-2022 Born in Redwood, NY
Graduated from Alexandria Bay High School, Class of 1969.
Survived by his spouse Sheryl Carlisle. Two children: Kelly Cassity (Bryne) and Larry Jr. “Buddy” (Ashlie). Three beloved grandchildren: Isabella (12), Carleigh (7) and Reid (3).
Larry grew up in Thousand Islands, N.Y. and had a great devotion to the St. Lawrence River. He lived life to it’s fullest and was loved by all he met. Larry brought happiness and smiles wherever he went. He will be missed deeply.
A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for the summer of 2023 to be held in Alexandria Bay, N.Y.
Professional services entrusted to Hayes Brothers Funeral Home, Eustis Chapel. 352.589.4666
