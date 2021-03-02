Larry passed away at his residence Monday, February 22, 2021. He was 74 years old.
Born in Carthage, NY, on December 26, 1946, Larry was a son of Cora Hosmer. He was educated locally and worked at the Watertown Daily Times, until his retirement, where he held several different jobs over the years.
Larry enjoyed watching movies, listening to old radio shows, and was a New York Yankees fanatic.
A marriage to Teresa Getman ended in divorce. The couple, however, remained friends over the years.
Larry is survived by his children, Laura Brasie of Watertown, NY, Larry and Laurie Hosmer of Watertown, NY and, Douglas Hosmer of Michigan. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Larry is predeceased by a daughter, Tina Hosmer-Smith, and a sibling, Lanny Hosmer.
Larry was awaiting justice for his daughter, Tina Rose Hosmer Smith, who was brutally murdered on August 1, 1990.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral for Larry D. Hosmer will be 12:00pm Wednesday, March 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will take place in the spring at Black River Cemetery. A calling hour will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
