Waddington: Larry E. Jones, 75, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 25, 2019 at Claxton - Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, with his family by his side. Friends and family may call on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington.
Larry was born on March 31, 1944 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Eldin and Maud (Jandrew) Jones. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1962 and worked at Simplicity Pattern and Chargin Fibers Paper Co. in his early years. He then went to work at Corning Glass in 1970, intermittent, then returned in 1983 until his retirement in 1998 due to disability. He had the distinguished honor of working on the mirrors for the Hubble Telescope at Corning Glass. Larry married Judy Tiernan on June 6, 1970 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington, and were planning their 50th anniversary for the summer of 2020. In his earlier years, Larry was a volunteer for the Waddington Rescue Squad and associated with T-Ball coaching when his children were younger. He was an active member of St. Mary’s Church and the Knights of Columbus. Larry was a very dedicated spouse and father and could not be more proud of his children’s accomplishments over the years. Larry was a silent volunteer always willing to help anyone in need and never asked for any reward of recognition. He especially was proud to assist the programs at MWCS and community events. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors and classic mustangs as well as attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife Judy of 49 years; two daughters, Stefanie Jones of Ogdensburg, NY and Michelle Keel of Caldwell, ID; two brothers, Allen Jones of Williston, SC and Gary Jones of Colton, NY; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Jones and a sister, Gail Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to WRA – Waddington Concert Series, c/o Dawna Miller, P.O. Box 732, Waddington, NY 13694. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
