Larry F. Stinson passed away on Tuesday, September 6h at his home in Englewood Florida.
Larry was born in Watertown, NY on July 7, 1953, the son of Ralph and Elsie Gibbs Stinson, Adams.
Larry graduated from South Jefferson Central School. He was the owner of Tug Edge Dairy Farm and Tug Edge Outdoor & More. Upon the sale of both businesses, Larry moved to Florida.
Larry was previously married to Rose Draper and Sheryl Bruyns. Both marriages ended in divorce.
Larry is survived by his wife Laura, his three brothers, Leone, Dennis (Teresa) and Gary (Kay) Stinson. Three stepsons, Brian, Mark and Kevin Bruyns and several nieces and nephews.
Larry is predeceased by his parents, a sister, Mary Stinson Utter and a sister-in-law, Patricia Stinson.
There will be no calling hours. A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family.
