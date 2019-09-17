ROOSEVELTOWN — With heavy hearts the family of Larry J. Goodspeed, 68, announce his passing Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, unexpectedly at his home.
Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Massena, the son of Gerald and Eva (Joyce) Goodspeed. Larry attended Massena Central High School and is a United States Army veteran. Larry served during the Vietnam Conflict. He united in marriage on Dec. 9, 1972 with Alice Demers of Brasher Falls. For over 25 years he was employed with the Reynolds Metals Company.
Larry loved the water and was at one time an avid water skier. He loved motorcycles and sports cars especially his Firebird car.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his wife Alice, his children, Larry Goodspeed Jr. and his companion Kimberly Murdock of Norfolk, Courtney J. (Jessica) Goodspeed of Brasher Falls and Heather (Scotty) Bice of Winthrop.
His sibling, Maynard D. Goodspeed of Massena survives him.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his two brothers Charles and Gerald and a sister Joyce.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s honor may be made to the Massena Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
