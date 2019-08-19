Larry Lynn Gingerich of Lee, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the age of 71, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Larry was born in Lowville, NY on January 9, 1948, to Loretta and Gordon Gingerich.
He graduated from Lowville Academy in 1966. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps where he played trumpet in the Marine Corp Band stationed at 8th and I Marine Corps barracks in Washington, DC. Performing at many high-ranking events including the White House, parades, and President Johnson’s inauguration. He also played Taps for military funerals during the Vietnam War at Arlington National Cemetery.
Larry worked for Potomac Electric Power Company for many years before moving to Florida to pursue an electrician license, eventually becoming a master electrician. He took over his father’s company, Heritage Electric. He became the electrical inspector for Manatee County in Florida. Larry was an active member of the Baptist church and enjoyed singing in the choir and playing his trumpet with the band. He loved hunting, fishing, and boating. He retired to a small town in Lee, Florida so he could ‘talk to the trees’.
He is predeceased by his parents Loretta and Gordon Gingerich. He is survived by his daughters: Erin (Chris) Moore and Kelli (Eric) Rosch; grand chrildren: Morgan Gingerich, Jacob and Emmalynn Rosch; sister: Candy (George) Komorowski and brother: Ronny (Michel) Gingerich. Several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the ALS Association.
