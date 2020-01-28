Larry O. Combs, 65, Watertown, retired Knickerbocker school custodian, passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse,
The funeral will be 11 am Friday, January 31st, 2020 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours are Thursday, January 30th from 2 – 4pm and 7 – 9pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy; their children Larry (Dona) Combs, Savannah, GA, Chasity (Gary) Green, Watertown, Rollin Combs, Watertown, Andrew (Chelsea) Combs, Virginia, IL; 7 grandchildren; 2 brothers Keith (Doris) Combs and Milton (Lorraine) Combs, all of Watertown; many nieces and nephews; a step-sister Sherry (Steven) Oliver, Alton, IL. He was predeceased by a sister Darlene DeLosh and three grandchildren Blue-Sky, John and Nettie.
Larry was born August 1, 1954 in Watertown, a son to Roland and Leta Calhoun Combs. Larry was a custodian in the Watertown City School District beginning at the high school, then to Case Junior and finally to the Knickerbocker building until retiring in 2014.
He married Dorothy Towsley in 1972.
Larry was a member of the Watertown Eagles Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and was a WWE wrestling fan.
