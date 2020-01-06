Town of Greig- Larry R. Emerson, 82, of Abbey Road, passed away at his residence on Friday, January 3, 2019, while surrounded by the loving care of his wife, Susan, his family and Hospice.
Larry was born on June 30, 1937, a son of Chauncey and Clarrissa Leviker Emerson, at the Emerson homestead family farm, a property located on the Abbey Road, town of Greig, which has been in his family for five generations. Larry grew up on the farm, receiving his early education at Emerson District, one room school, until he attended and graduated from General Martin High School, Martinsburg, with the Class of 1955. Afterwards he was employed at the Veneer Mill, McKeever.
Mr. Emerson was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army, from 1960, until his honorable discharge in 1962. While serving he was stationed in France and many states in the United States. From 1962, until his honorable discharge in November 1966, Mr. Emerson served in the US Army Reserves.
On September 26, 1964, Larry was united in marriage with Susan J. Leffingwell, at St. Mary’s Church, Constableville. This was a lasting union of 55 years. Mr. Emerson was employed at AMF Lowville and for 15 years the couple lived on the Whiskey Lane Road, Turin. Later for 31 years he was employed as a rip saw operator at Boonville Division of Ethan Allen Furniture Co., retiring in 1999.
In 1982, Larry and his family moved to the Abbey Road, Town of Greig, into a log home which he and his family constructed.
Larry greatly enjoyed hunting, spending time in the woods, gardening, cutting fire wood and reading western novels; his favorite writer was Louis L’Amour. Larry grew up in a family of great musical talent and he was an accomplished self-taught Guitar player,
who also enjoyed singing and performing classic Country Music. For many years he and Susan enjoyed dancing, attending many area dances. He also enjoyed playing cards.
In addition to his loving wife Susan, Larry is survived by his children; daughter, Kelly (Emerson) Bourgeois, Boonville and companion, Robert Ludwikowski, son and daughter in law, Richard and Dawn Emerson, Town of Greig; grandchildren, Bradley (Lindsey) Bourgeois, Boonville, Keith Emerson and his fiancée Melinda Rogers, Glenfield, Megan Bourgeois Boonville, Mitchell Emerson and companion Katherine Olmstead, Town of Greig, Audrey Emerson and Damon Emerson, both Town of Greig; three great grandsons, Brayden, Colton and Donovan Bourgeois, Boonville. He was predeceased by three grandchildren, Corey, Angel and Avis Bourgeois. Also surviving are four sisters, Agneta Ingersoll, Altmar, Phyllis Hanno, Greig, Marjorie (Donald) Bibbins, Rodman, Noreen Crump, Griswold, CT. He was predeceased by three brothers, Earl, Hubert and Edwin Emerson and by three sisters, Mabel Pleskach, Arletha Dekin and Maxine Beutel. Also surviving are sisters in law, Mary Emerson, Augusta, ME, Elizabeth Leffingwell, Camden, OH and a brother in law, William Kapfer, Turin, many nieces, nephews and cousins. His family especially wishes to thank his faithful caregiver and friend, Mary Rennie.
Larry’s family also extends a note of heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the care given to Larry over the course of many years by the Veteran’s Admiration team and recently Lewis County Hospice. For many years, Larry battled Parkinson’s disease.
Larry’s Funeral will be Tuesday at 4:00 P.M, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with a spring interment in Brantingham Cemetery, Town of Greig. Calling hours are from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
