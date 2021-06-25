Larry T. Beach Sr., 71, of County RT. 75, Sackets Harbor, passed away unexpectedly June 23, 2021.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27th at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion 209 Ambrose St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
