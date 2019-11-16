MASSENA — Larry V. MacDonald, 70, a longtime resident of McKinley Ave, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019 at Massena Memorial Hospital.
Larry was born September 28, 1949 in Massena, the son of the late Lloyd V. and Jo (Trussell) MacDonald. He attended Massena Central Schools, where he graduated in 1969. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving his country as a jet engine mechanic. He was honorably discharged on July 6, 1973.
Larry worked for the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation for 43 years. During that time, he was first a lineman at Snell Locks, then a grounds and maintenance employee at the Administration Building. He was a member of the Massena Moose Lodge and the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post -4. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, hunting, fishing, and visiting with his friends at Spanky’s Diner.
Larry is survived by his brother, David R. MacDonald of Massena; his sister and husband, Linda and Trent Emery, also of Massena.
Friends may call Tuesday 2-4:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Bruce Beckstead, officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at Louisville Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
