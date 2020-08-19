Laura E. Lantry, 87, of Fort Covington, NY., passed away on Friday morning, August 14, 2020, at C.V.P.H., in Plattsburgh, NY., surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Fort Covington, NY., on March 25, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Noreault Burditt. She attended school in Fort Covington.
On May 2, 1953, she was united in marriage to Leslie J. Jock, at St. St. Mary’s Church, in Fort Covington, NY. He predeceased her on July 25, 1973. She later married Jessie T. Lantry in October 1981. He predeceased her in March 1993.
For more than thirty five years, she owned and operated Jock’s Bar in Fort Covington, NY. She retired in 1992.
Laura was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and watching television.
Survivors include one son and two daughters-in-law, Neil “Scott” and Renee Jock of Hogansburg, NY., and Dale Jock of Cornwall Island, Ontario, Canada, three daughters, and one son-in-law, Leslie Marie and Bob Bell of Saranac Lake, NY., Marcia Jock of Brasher Falls, NY., and Lisa Leroux and her companion, Charles Bishop of Fort Covington, NY., one sister, Kay Gray of Fort Covington, NY., nine grandchildren, Kristin Jock, Lindsay White, Jimmy John Jock, Jessica Murphy, Heather and Cory Reynolds, Meagan McDonald, and Stephen and Becca Leroux, eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her parents and her two husbands, she was predeceased by one son, Jimmy John Jock in June 1985, seven brothers, Joseph at birth, James, Francis, Donald, William, Amos and Joseph Burditt and two sisters, Florence “Toots” Cartier and Elsie Burditt.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, in Fort Covington, NY., with the Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating. Burial will be in the old St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Fort Covington, NY.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Fort Covington Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Cappiello-McKenzie and Cosgrove Funeral Home, in Fort Covington, NY.
