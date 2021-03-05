GOUVERNEUR – Laura J. Conklin, age 63, of Gouverneur, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY. A memorial service held at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
