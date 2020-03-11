GOUVERNEUR- Laura Lee Crawley, age 54, of Gouverneur, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home.
There will be calling hours for Laura on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Laura was born on March 6, 1966 in Watertown, NY to the late Michael and Juanita (Savage) Griffin. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1984 and then entered into the United States Navy and served until her honorable discharge in 1989.
Laura worked as a Direct Support Professional for ARC for both St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. She had previously worked as a CNA at Samaritan Keep Home. Laura was a very independent person, but a natural caretaker. She made sure everyone who came into her home was well-fed. She enjoyed reading, gardening and fishing.
Surviving is her long-time companion, Richard Clement Jr. and his daughters, Megan Clement and Melinda and Jeffrey Bender; her three daughters, Crystal and Kyle Clancy, Heather Crawley and Amanda Green; five grandchildren, Rhyslyn, Grace, Kaden, Bryce and Lukas.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Brenda Griffin and her companion Lee, Linda and Tod Hilts, Michelle LeJeune, Patrick Griffin, Gina Griffin, Kathy and John Worthen, Lenora Dick and her companion Pat and Micky and Jason Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Laura’s memory to the ARC St. Lawrence & Jefferson County Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.