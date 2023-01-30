In loving memory of our mother, Laura Louise (Tryon) Kehoe, who passed away on January 25,2023 at the age of 82 . She was the devoted and loving mother of Timothy Kehoe (Roxanne McNitt), Colleen (Marc) Warner, Brian (Lisa Gibbs) Kehoe, Michael Kehoe and Colin (Tammy Roberts) Kehoe. She was a loving and caring grandma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren , Nichole (AJ) Morony parents of Ezekiel and Saoirse , Samantha (Bryan McGuire ) Kehoe parents of Fenix, Roxy and Atlas , Keri ( Brent Woodroof) Kehoe parents of Lukas and Roslynn , Stephanie ( Chawn Donigan) Kehoe parents of Zana and Zoey , Rian Kehoe, Paige Kehoe and Emily Kehoe and step-grandson, Myer Butler. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was born October 24, 1940 to Alvin and Doris (Learned) Tryon. She lived in Sandy Pond, NY and attended Sandy Creek Central School Graduating in 1959. She married Darrell Kehoe June 25, 1960. He passed away January 14, 2008 . She worked hard all her life and was known as a friendly face by all at the Snackery, Silver Star Grocery Market and Gray’s Nursery from which she retired.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of others and family before her own. She was a strong, stubborn and determined person who overcame many difficult childhood traumas and challenges. She had a strong faith and was an active member of the Christ Our Light Church. Mom was an avid gardener who enjoyed listening to rock music while she worked. She grew beautiful flowers with which she used to decorate the altar every Sunday. In December 2015, she received the Immaculates Honor award in acknowledgement for her volunteer work and dedication to the Catholic church. She also received honors and recognition for her volunteer work at the Sandy Creek Friendship Shop. She delivered meals to the homebound and was a Literacy volunteer. She faced her Alzheimer’s diagnosis and its progression with humor, courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held on February 2, 2023 at 11am at Christ Our Light Church 23 Niagara St, Pulaski, NY 13142 on. A graveside service will be held in the spring with the date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Friends of Homeless Animals 432 Centerville Rd, Richland, NY 13144, Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601, or charitable organization of your choice.
Mom, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
