Laura M. Owens, 96, passed away November 10, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.
Born on February 24, 1925, in NYC, NY, daughter of George and Minnie (Drasche) Miller, Laura attended school in NYC.
She married Eugene B. Owens, of Kentucky, in Watertown, NY and the couple resided in Black River. Mr. Owens worked at St. Regis Paper Co. and Champion Paper Co, in Deferiet, as a machinist. Mrs. Owens was a homemaker and she was an avid quilter.
Among her survivors are her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip H. and Shirley Owens, of Clayton; a daughter, Diane E. James, of Stanford, KY; three grandchildren, 6 great granddaughters and one great grandson.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, two brothers and a sister.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no services. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clayton at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
