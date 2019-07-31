CANTON- Laura V. Remington, 92, formerly of 41 Clark Street, Parishville, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus.
Laura was born on September 26, 1926 in Plattsburgh, NY, daughter of the late William and Lena Lawless Rabideau. She was a graduate of Moria High School, and on April 24, 1954, she married Floyd Remington at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brushton, NY. Floyd predeceased her on January1, 2000.
Laura with her husband Floyd owned and operated The Parishville Diner for many years. She loved to sew and made many quilts for her family.
She is survived by three sons, Peter (Ann) Remington of Redwood; Patrick (Sherry) Remington of Parishville; and Phillip (Barbara) Remington of Parishville; eight grandchildren, Celeste, Patrick, Lori, Emily, Kevin, Brenda, Michael and Matthew; and nine great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.
Laura is survived by three brothers, Charlie (Barbara) Rabideau of NC; Richard (Toni) Rabideau of Oceanside CA; and Marty (Audrey) Rabideau of Malone; and two sister-in-laws Erma Rabideau of Stockholm; and Ann Rabideau of Madrid.
Besides her husband Floyd, Laura was predeceased by seven brothers, Roswell, William, David, Harold (Pete), Floyd, Joseph (Norman) and John; and five sisters Elizabeth Daggett, Norma Russell, Leona Scharf, Wilda Cutler and Jean Hetrick.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home on Monday, August 5th from 3-6:00PM, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM with Rev. Stephen Rocker officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made in Laura’s memory to the Parishville Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
