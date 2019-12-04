Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.