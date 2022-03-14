Skip to main content
NORWOOD – Arrangements for Laurence E. McKenna, 80, a resident of 43 Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mr. McKenna passed away Monday at his home surrounded by his family. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Laurence E. McKenna.

