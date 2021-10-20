CROGHAN, NY ~ Laurie A. McVoy, 75, of Convent St., Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, where she was under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.
Born November 7, 1945 at home in the Town of Dekalb, NY, a daughter of Frank and Evelyn (Johnston) Dimock, she was a graduate of Carthage High School in Carthage.
She married Richard McVoy in October, 1964 in Great Bend, NY. Mr. McVoy died in January, 1994.
In her earlier years, Laurie was a stay-at-home Mom. Beginning in 1978 for two years, she and her husband operated Stump’s Tavern in Croghan, until taking over the operation of the former Naumburg Hotel in Naumburg. In the early 1980’s, along with her husband, she ran Dick & Laurie’s Bar and Grill (now Rusty P’s) on the Number 4 Road in Lowville. In 1985, she and her husband moved to Boca Raton, FL where she worked for the city’s Parks & Recreation Dept., owned and operated her own pool cleaning business, and later at Walmart in Boca Raton running their bakery.
Laurie loved golf in every aspect, whether she was playing, watching or being involved in practically anything else to do with the game. She was very proud of her only hole-in-one on -17 at Turin Highlands.
While in Florida, she enjoyed being a DOE (female member of the BPOE Elks) and was a past president of the Boca Raton Club.
Surviving are her four children, Jeffrey (Terri) McVoy, of Croghan, Robin (Danny) Grunert, of Castorland, Lynn (Jason) Cannon, of Loretto, TN, and Richard (Ann) McVoy, of Boca Raton, FL; eight grandchildren, Olivia (Adam) Nikitich, Brett (Brittany Widrick) McVoy, Rachel (Tyler) Grunert, Travis (Danielle) Grunert, Cody Cannon, Jacob (Lizzie) Cannon, Zoey McVoy and Richard McVoy Jr.; 10 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Estelle Vancour, of Louisiana, and Ramona Smith, of Lowville.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Karl “Daniel”, Orton “Sonny”, Frank “Bud” and Walter “Gerald”, a sister, Loretta Platt, and two infant siblings.
Private services will be held on a later date. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis Co. Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care of Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
Online condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
