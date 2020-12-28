FINE – Lawrence E. Kerr, age 91, of Fine, passed away on December 27, 2020 at United Helpers Maplewood Rehabilitation in Canton.
Funeral arrangements with French Funeral Home in Edwards will be announced in the spring. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Lawrence was born on March 5, 1929 in Fine to the late Emery and Muriel (Loucks) Kerr. He graduated from the Oswegatchie Rural School and served in the United States Army. A marriage to Eleanor Voigt ended in separation.
Lawrence worked as a parts assembler for General Motors in Massena for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cattle, making maple syrup, and feeding his deer.
He is survived by his two children and their spouses, Daniel and Valerie Kerr, Susan and Bob Shene, a brother, Leonard Kerr, 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, Shannon, Daniel Jr., Chad, Shawn, Andrea and Nikki, and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by siblings, Leland, Lowell, Pee Wee, Lester, Lucy, Lavern, Lila, Ruby, Gloria and Katherine, and his longtime companion, Margaret Simmons.
Donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to the Fine Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 36, Fine NY 13639.
