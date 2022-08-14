Gouverneur - Lawrence E. “Woody” Woodrow, 86, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church officiating and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Lawrence was born in Gouverneur on November 14, 1935, the son of Clifford and Gladys (Lamb) Woodrow.
He attended Gouverneur schools and served in the United States Navy for 6 years.
Upon his honorable discharge, he began work at St. Joe Mineral in Balmat where he worked over 30 years.
Lawrence married Mary Dafoe on July 19, 1975 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church.
Mary passed away on July 26, 2016.
He was previously married to Louise Babcock.
Woody was a member of the Gouverneur VFW, American Legion, and was a past member of the Elks Lodge.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing horseshoes, and especially bowling.
Woody is survived by his children Larry Woodrow and his wife Julie, Pam and Jody Bovay and her husband Jody, Rusty Woodrow, Randy Woodrow, Ricky Woodrow and his wife Trudy, his stepchildren Kathy Robbins, John Andrus, and Sherri Andrus, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Janice Raven, many nieces and nephews. Woody is predeceased by his wife Mary, his siblings Raymond and Gordon Woodrow, Carole Oldford, Shirley Cousino, Betty Burr, June Morgan, and Connie Boshane.
Memorial donations in honor of Lawrence are encouraged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.