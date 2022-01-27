Lawrence G. Woodruff, Sr., age 84, of County Rte 161, Watertown, NY passed away on January 25, 2022 at NCH Baker Hospital, Naples, FL after a long period of declining health. There will be a Memorial Service in Watertown at Burrville Mercy Point Church in the Spring of 2022. On Saturday, January 29, 2022 a private service for family will be held in Bonita Springs, FL.
Larry was born on March 12, 1937 in Watertown, NY the son of Gerald B. and Lillian Exford Woodruff. He married Janice C. Williams in Copenhagen on December 13, 1958. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1955. He spent two years in the Navy active duty and eight years in the reserves. From 1961 to 2008 he operated a dairy farm in South Rutland with his wife and four sons. In 1990 he became a realtor working for Hopkins Homes in Watertown, NY, retiring in 2008. In his retirement years he and Janice spent their winters in Bonita Springs, FL.
Larry had many hobbies and interests. He was especially fond of playing card games and delighted in beating his competitors. In his younger years he loved snowmobile racing in his free time. He was also an avid golfer in both New York and in Florida. He loved traveling with his wife, brothers and wives and cousins. He was a member of Burrville Church and served as a trustee for many years. He was also a member of the Town of Rutland Zoning Board and various agricultural boards.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Janice C. Woodruff, Watertown, NY; sons Lawrence G. Woodruff, Jr. and wife Kathleen, Canastota, NY; Gary M. Woodruff and wife Tina, Copenhagen, NY; Wayne R. Woodruff and wife Deborah, Sackets Harbor, NY and John C. Woodruff and wife Kathryn, Fayetteville, NY. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; his brother Richard J. Woodruff and wife Janet, Naples, FL; brother David M. Woodruff, Natural Bridge, NY; sister-in-laws Kay Y. Woodruff, Bonita Springs, FL and Jane Williams, Carthage, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Joyce Crumb, brother George E. Woodruff, brother-in-laws Grant Crumb, Robert J. Williams and Ronald H. Williams and sister-in-law Ruby Lehman.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Burrville Mercy Point Church.
