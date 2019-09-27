Massena: Graveside services for Lawrence Hodge, who passed away on September 12, 2019 will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery in Massena. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Lawrence Hodge
