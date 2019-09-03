Lawrence J. Herse, age 32, life resident of Redfield passed away Friday from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Lawrence was born June 19, 1987 in Syracuse, the son of Lawrence E. Herse and Sandra Vail. He graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 2005 and attended JCC for two years. He was employed by McDonald’s in Adams in maintenance for the past 14 years.
Surviving are his companion, Nicky Cronk, his parents Sandra (Terry) Herse Sponable of Redfield, two sons, Lawrence C. Herse and Joshua L. Herse both of Redfield, one sister, Alicia (Elery) Gioia of Redfield, two stepbrothers, T.J. Sponable of Missouri and Wayne Sponable of Kirkville, paternal grandmother, Rita Herse of Oswego, uncle, Fred (Jean) Herse of New Haven, and nephews, Noah and Michael Gioia. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Herse who passed away in 2005.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7th at the Redfield Fire Department, 4879 County Route 17, Redfield, NY 13437. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
