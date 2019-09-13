Lawrence J. Hodge
Massena: Lawrence J. Hodge, 85, of Massena passed away at his home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Larry was born September 13, 1933 in Massena, the son of the late Lawrence F. and Pauline (Setty) Hodge. He graduated from Massena High School in 1951 and then joined the Army where he was honorably discharged. Larry married Patricia Collins on August 27, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. He was a local Insurance Broker for over 50 years and a member of many Veteran Associations as well as past Commander of the American Legion. He was also an avid outdoorsman.
Larry is survived by his three children, James P. and wife Pamela Hodge of Louisiana, Ellen M. Hodge of Massena and David F. and wife Betsy Hodge of Canton; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia; two brothers, John and Frank; a sister, Mary Catherine.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.