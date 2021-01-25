Boonville – Lawrence J. Myers, 87, a resident of Boonville for over half a century, died on December 30, 2020 at his home, while under the loving care of his wife Mary.
Larry was born on November 22, 1933, in the St. Lawrence County hamlet of Oswegatchie, NY, a son of Charles and Marjorie Seaman Myers. He was married to Mary Doorey of Turin, NY on July 15, 1972. Larry attended grade schools in Oswegatchie, Port Leyden and Lowville, NY, and graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1952. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 when he became an announcer at the local radio station, WBRV, where he later became the Chief Announcer and Chief Engineer. He had a life time First Class Radio/Telephone License.
In the late 1960’s Larry was employed at the Oneida County Airport as a Ground and Flight Instructor. In 1975 he was appointed as Chief Ground and Flight Instructor for al Pilot and Instructor ratings given by the school and later became an FAA-authorized Check Pilot for various licenses. Larry left the Flight School to become an Airline Pilot for Empire Airlines. He also was head of flight schools at Kamp Airport and Boonville Airpark, both in Oneida County.
Larry became a rural carrier in the early 1980’s for the USPS in Turin, NY, and later in Boonville., NY. Mr. Myers attended night school at Herkimer Community College when he was in his late 50’s graduating with a grade point average of 4.0, earning his Associates Degree in Business Administration. He was an avid collector of picture postcards and was co-founder of the Central New York Postcard Club with Ruth Weimer in 1977. Larry enjoyed collecting local historical pictures, making DVD Slideshows of communities in and around Lewis County. He made more than 50 historical DVD slideshows which he gave to local nursing homes. He was a life member of the Lewis County Historical Society.
Larry was predeceased by his older brother David, who died May 11, 2009, younger half-brother Leslie Stevens, who died on March 15, 2015, and his two sisters: Bonnie Colton and Dottie Knight. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Doorey Myers of Boonville, his half-brother Alan (Yong) Stevens, Leavenworth, Kansas, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Rt. 12 South, Boonville. Interment in the spring with Military Honors will be in Boonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship Church, or to Boonville Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 264, Boonville, NY 13309. His funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.