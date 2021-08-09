SOUTH COLTON – Lawrence J. Regan (Smiley), age 79, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Smiley is survived by his loving wife Sandra and five children, Rebecca (Douglas) Green, Tina Miller (Kevin Maroney), Terri (Thomas) Alesi, Shannon (Colleen) Regan and Stacey (James) Mueller; 14 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandchild. He is also survived by 2 sisters, 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Smiley was born on May 10, 1942 in Potsdam NY, the son of Michael and Evelyn Regan. He graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School in 1960 and later married Sandra Litten in 1962. Smiley worked for New England Tree Expert Co. during the early years and since 1967 has been a Mason/bricklayer with the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union. He and his wife also owned and operated Smiley’s Country Inn in South Colton for several years. He and his dog Casper went on to become beloved caretakers for the Stillwater Hunting Club for a number of years. Smiley loved spending quality time with the entire family. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Racquette Valley Fish and Game Club and was a key member in the build of the current club house. He taught Hunter and Safety Courses for many years. Smiley was a member of the Colton Fire Department and he was proud and honored to have been a former member of the Shriners.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton, NY with graveside services being held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Memorial Donations can be made in Smiley’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Lawrence J. “Smiley” Regan.
