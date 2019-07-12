Calling hours for Lawrence J. Regan, 68, of Bergen, NY, will be held on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home 324 New York Avenue Ogdensburg, NY.
Lawrence passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at the age of 68. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jean; daughters Callie (Aaron) Hurysz and Jaime (Rob) Miller, grandchildren Ethan, Hunter, Lila, Jack and Sawyer, siblings Gayle (Jim) Myers, Tim (Colleen), Tom (Julie), Dave and Jan (Larry) Felt, also many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.
