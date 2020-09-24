MASSENA – Lawrence L. Atwater, 77, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Larry was born on April 27, 1943 in Massena, the oldest son of Edwin H. and Dorothy G. (Alden) Atwater. He grew up with his brother, Richard, and sister, Ruth in the village of Massena, New York.
Brother Dick reflected on Larry’s life: Larry and I were of equal intelligence and were in honors classes together in Massena Junior High School. He was athletic and I was envious of his ability to shoot a basketball with either hand - the future looked bright.
In the summer of 1956 Larry was riding his bike down Cherry Street, he hit something in the road, lost control and landed headfirst on the curb in front of his house. The incident resulted in a complex brain injury.
Over the next few years Larry had several visits and sometimes lengthy stays in the state mental hospital in Ogdensburg, NY. He endured several shock treatments and other procedures, but nothing worked to restore the old normal.
Larry lived with our family until our mother died in 1982. He then moved to Valehaven Home for Adults, an Assisted Living Home, in Massena. When that facility closed in 2013 Larry was transferred to Adirondack Manor, an Assisted Living Home, in Malone, NY. Subsequently after the Malone facility was closed in 2017, he was relocated to Montcalm Manor in Ticonderoga, NY. In early 2020 it was determined that Larry needed more care. Luckily, there was an opening in his hometown. He was transferred in April to the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Larry loved to walk, and in his Massena days, could frequently be seen walking around town even in the cold and snow of winter. Larry was well informed. He read the Massena Observer from cover to cover. Larry had an uncanny ability to remember dates. He could recite the birth dates of all his family and close acquaintances and if deceased the dates of their passing. His passion however was the music of the 50’s and 60’s. Larry was able to tell you after hearing just a few bars of a song not only the title but also the artist and the year it was released. Larry was self-centered but caring, gruff but harmless, stubborn but gentle. An unfortunate accident took a normal life away. Under the circumstance, however, I believe he was happy. I will always wonder what could have been.
Larry is survived by his brother, Richard “Dick” Atwater and his wife, Sherry of Goodyear, Arizona; a niece, Cindy Hill of Massena; nephew, Christopher Atwater of Rochester, Michigan; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ruth L. Cameron and a nephew, Brent R. Atwater.
Services for Larry will be held in 2021, when his family can gather at his gravesite in Pine Grove Cemetery on Beach Street, Massena.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
