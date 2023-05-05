The memorial service for Lawrence (Larry) Harvey will be 1 pm Monday, May 8th, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Sherman St., Watertown. Larry passed away January 31st, 2023 in Watertown. He was 84.
Larry may be gone but many happy memories remain with his wife of 45 years, Charlotte Bach and his four children, Mike (Melissa), Steve, Carolyn (Barbara) and James, as well as his three granddaughters, Jessica, Caitlyn, and Sofia, and two great-grandchildren. His extended family of two sisters-in-law, Patty and Linda Bach and multiple cousins will also miss his love and humor. He is also survived by his five exchange “daughters of his heart”, Renata, Cynthia, Leyla, Cinthia, and Maria. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
