Lawrence “Larry” Joseph Fontana, Sr. of Manlius NY passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. He was born on February 16, 1946, in Watertown NY to the late Orin and Margaret Surace Fontana. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1968. Much of his career was spent in retail and wholesale working for Sibley’s, Host Apparel, G.Fox, Kaufmann’s, and The Bon Ton. For the past eighteen years, he was the owner of Grady Appraisals real estate appraisal company. He was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church in Manlius NY. Larry’s greatest love and joy was his family and creating for them lasting memories and a legacy of life. He is survived by his wife Beth Ann (Sandroski) Fontana, son Larry Fontana Jr. (Danielle), daughter Victoria Fontana (Stephen Demirjian), Beloved Grandsons Matthew Fontana, Lucas Fontana, and Cameron Fontana, brother Pat Fontana Sr. (Carol), niece Margaret Farone (Carl), Nephews Pat Fontana Jr. (Laura), David Fontana (Karen), Parker Gallo (Elizabeth), and Spencer Gallo (Erin Powell), Grandnephews Joel Fontana, Michael Fontana, Nicholas Fontana, Dominic Farone (Rayanne), and Nolan Gallo, Grandnieces Samantha Farone and Annie Gallo, and his beloved dogs Lucy and Blaise. There will be no Mass of Christian Burial at this time but, it will be announced at a later date along with a celebration of life gathering. Donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the ASPCA.
