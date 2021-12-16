GOUVERNEUR - Lawrence R. Cook, age 62, of Gouverneur, and formerly of Russell, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital.
There will be calling hours for Lawrence at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. His memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating. Condolences may by shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.