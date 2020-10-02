Leah H. Cerow Tidd, 36, formerly of Clayton, joined the heavenly choir on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She is now the fiercest protector and guardian angel to her two children, Kieran “K.K.” & Juno, who were her “whole heart.” Also surviving are her parents, Albert L. “Audie” and Laura C. Cerow, Clayton; a sister and her husband, Alison H. and Mark Ingalls, Clayton; former husband and forever friend, Bryan A. Tidd, Redwood; and her maternal grandfather, John F. Chambers (Kathy), Canastota, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Waiting for her at the pearly white gate were her grandparents, Hannah Chambers, Joanne Cerow, Gordon Cerow, and her best friend, Carol Clarke.
Leah was born in Watertown on May 11, 1984. She attended Thousand Islands schools and graduated from Wyoming Seminary, Wilkes-Barre, PA. She earned a BA degree in Sociology from SUNY Cortland in May 2018, graduating summa cum laude, and was the recipient that year of the Rozanne M. Brooks Sociology Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She was pursuing her master’s degree at Syracuse University. Leah was a proud member of the Thousand Islands Select Vocal Ensemble and a finalist in several North Country Idol vocal competitions. Leah loved to sing and people loved to hear her sing. She had a powerful and moving voice that always resonated with emotion, and was inspiring to the throngs of supporters who followed her.
Leah’s propensity for fun could lift the spirits of those around her and is the reason that she made a new friend almost every day. Her inviting personality and devotion to the underdog, without judgement, reveals a glimpse of her true character. Leah possessed the ability to give others strength even when her own was flickering and she was unwaveringly loyal to her loved ones. Her family will forever be grateful for the love, the laughs, the songs, and the memories she leaves behind.
Private services will be held at the family’s convenience. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leah’s name may be made to Credo Foundation, 595 W. Main St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Thousand Islands Select Vocal Ensemble, attn: Kathryn Ingerson, Thousand Islands High School, 8481 County Rt. 9, Clayton, NY 13624. Online condolences to Leah’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
“Saint Peter won’t you open up the big white gate? Cause I heard about forgiveness and I hope it ain’t too late. I ain’t no holy roller but you go tell your King, that all the folks up in heaven might like to hear me sing.” -Grace Potter
