Leah Marie Hill Turck, 53, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday January 29, 2021. She was at her home in Carthage with her loving husband and family at her side. She bravely battled cancer for most of the last 12 years, her faith giving her the strength to fight with dignity and courage.
Leah was born on November 10, 1967 in Middlebury VT, to Allan and Barbara Kenyon Hill. She was a graduate of Chateaugay Central School (1986) and Clinton Community College. She was always continuing to further her education and learn, earning several certifications and trainings. She was a much loved and talented nail technician. Her career as a Credentialing Specialist at Samaritan Medical Center lasted 20 years, until she could no longer work at the end of February 2020.
Her friend, partner and husband for almost 20 years, Tim Turck, whom she married on July 2, 2016 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony on their property – officiated by nephew Donald Sauter. She and Tim were an avid outdoor couple; from riding on Tim’s Harley Davidson to boating, fishing, camping and hunting together. As well as the huge garden with all the work that comes with that and always being generous with their harvests. Leah was a lover of animals, especially cats and her horses.
When Leah’s name is mentioned everyone immediately thinks of her amazing flare for fashion and decorating. It and Leah has left an indelible impression on the many she leaves behind especially her family; her husband Tim of Carthage, her parents Allan and Barbara Hill of Chateaugay, NY, her sister and husband, Tracey (Hill) and Kevin Thompson, of Winthrop and their children, Rachel Ramsdell, (Noah, Lydia and Hannah), Marah and Andrew Phillips, Luke and Talitha Thompson,(Charles, Benjamin and Henry), her brother Donald and Jamey Hill and nephew Allan of Chateaugay, her step-children; David and Jenna Turck of Cazenovia and Erica Turck of Watertown and her grandchildren; Bo, Ruby and Zander. A brother-in-law and family, Tony Turck and Michelle Deroche of Carthage and sisters-in-law and families, Tina and Allen Sauter of Painted Post, Canice McGovern of Huntsville, AL and Therese Bishop of Carthage and her lifelong friends; Shelly LaPlante, Sue King and Mary Graser. She has a large extended family mostly residing in Vermont and friends everywhere she went. She is predeceased by maternal grandparents, Gordon and Marjorie Kenyon of North Bennington VT, paternal grandparents Julius and Pauline Hill of Sunderland VT and in-laws David and Bessie Turck of Carthage.
Due to COVID and the desire to keep everyone safe, a Christian Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned for warmer weather. At Tim and Leah’s request; no flowers please, but you can donate in honor and memory of Leah to; Lewis County Hospice, Walker Cancer Center of Watertown or to St. James Catholic Church of Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
