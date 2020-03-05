LeAnn L. Locklear, 38, of Croghan died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, where she had been a patient briefly.
LeAnn was born July 4, 1981 in Carthage, the daughter of James and Judy Worley. She graduated from Carthage High School. LeAnn was a hero to her friends and family. Always encouraging others, she loved life, Disney, 80’s music, and was a sucker for Romance and Horror movies. She was the hospitality director for the New Hope Baptist Church in Watertown and was loved by so many.
LeAnn leaves behind her husband, Brandon Locklear of Croghan; children, Seth Stevens and Failyn Locklear, both of Croghan; two sisters, Kim Ferguson and Tammy (Robert) Bebehilmer and a brother, Michael Worley. Also surviving are in-laws, Linda and Rick Ellis; Jonathan (Ashley) Locklear and Bradford (Becky) Ellis.
There will be a celebrating of life for LeAnn on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am at the New Hope Baptist Church; 19983 State Route 3; Watertown, New York. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church of Watertown.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.