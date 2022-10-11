Lee W. Clary, age 81, of Corning, NY died on October 6, 2022 at home.
Lee was born on August 4, 1941 in Harrisville, NY to Oscar and Lura (Clarke) Clary. He was a graduate of Harrisville High School and served his country in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1965.
Lee worked for A&P Foods as a night supervisor and drove school bus for the Corning-Painted Post School District. He also was a self-employed contractor for many years, then worked as a courier and maintenance worker for First Heritage Federal Credit Union.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; children, Tina Felker and Jonathan (April) Clary of Corning; stepchildren, Benjamin Smith and Darren Smith; grandchildren: Megean (Anthony) Maceri, Olyvia Clary, Emily Clary, Aaron Clary, and Lila Smith; great-grandson, Ryker Maceri; brother, Bruce (Sandy) Clary and Dean Clary; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Andrew Smith.
At Lee’s request there will be no public services. Burial will be in Bath National Cemetery.
Lee’s care was entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. www.haugheyfuneralhome.com
