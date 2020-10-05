Leland “Lee” Towne, 85, of Cato passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born in Gouverneur, NY, son of Herman, Sr. and Ella Towne. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Kathy, his children Carrie, Jodi, Lee and Brett, a brother Herman “Jr”, 6 sisters Carol, Lillian, Florence, Lorraine, Virginia, and Elizabeth and several grandchildren. Lee was predeceased by a son Damon, brothers Nelson and Richard, sisters Mildred and Kathleen. A celebration of life will be arranged in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cato Fire & Rescue or CIMVAC Ambulance. BUSH FUNERAL HOME, Elbridge 315-689-6116, bushfuneralhomes.com
