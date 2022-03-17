Lena C. Ward, 93, formerly of Thompson Blvd, Watertown, passed away March 16, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home.
Mrs. Ward was born December 24, 1928, in Watertown, daughter of Alexander and Angeline (Ruga) Campisi. She graduated from Watertown High School. On May 16, 1948 she married C. Stanley Ward at Holy Family Church. Mr. Ward died June 12, 2000.
After high school, Mrs. Ward was employed with the New York Telephone Company for 35 years. After retirement from New York Telephone, she worked for the Watertown City School District as a teacher’s aide, retiring at the age of 88.
Mrs. Ward served on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors as it was ending and transitioned to the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. Mrs. Ward served on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors for the 4th Ward from 1990-1995 and served on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators as District 13 Legislator from 1996-1999.
Mrs. Ward was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She enjoyed walking, was a member of Downtown Conditioning for many years and organized many casino bus trips. Mrs. Ward was from a large family and enjoyed getting together with her family at her home or cottage at Hardscrabble on Point Peninsula. Mrs. Ward volunteered at the Irish Festival, the Italian Festival, Mount Carmel Festival and Holy Family’s May Festival.
Surviving are a son and his wife, Robert S. and Catherine Ward, Chaumont, NY, a daughter-in-law, Lynne Ward, Pittsford, NY, four grandsons, Erik (Leslie), Christopher, Jack and Alexander, a great grandson, Julian, cousin Linda Mothersell and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Thomas L. in 2010, two brothers, Guido (Chip) Campisi, Samuel Campisi, three sisters, Mary Fallon, Valerie Marshall and Jennie Marone.
The family would like to thank the 6th Floor Staff at Samaritan Keep Home for their compassion and kindness during Lena’s stay there. You were all family to Lena. Thank you.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, March 23rd at 10 am at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Samaritan Keep Home Activities Fund, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Irish Festival, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Mount Carmel Festival, c/o St. Anthony’s Church, 830 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.