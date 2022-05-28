Skip to main content
Lena Louise Stephens

May 28, 2022

Lena Louise Stephens

BEAVER FALLS — Lena Louise Stephens, 100, of Pine Tree Lane, Beaver Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

