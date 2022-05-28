BEAVER FALLS — Lena Louise Stephens, 100, of Pine Tree Lane, Beaver Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Lena Louise Stephens
May 28, 2022
