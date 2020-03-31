Lena Marian Baker McBride, 68, Mannsville and Pillar Point, NY passed away Friday, March 27th at the Upstate Hospital where she had been admitted earlier that day.
Lena was born December 18, 1951 in Watertown, NY to Allyn and Lavina Leween Baker.
Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Ronald Eric McBride, a daughter, Rhonda McBride Spicer, grandchildren, Gary Ellis Mullin II, Ronnie Eric Mullin, Ethan Spicer, Savannah Spicer, Samuel Spicer, 4 great-grandchildren and her siblings, Sandra McConnell, Rick Towles, Lori Mustizer and Terrie LaLone.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her 2 daughters, Julie McBride, Tracie McBride Moyer and her 3 brothers Randy, Jody and Thomas Towles.
Lena worked for several years at Blount Lumber, Lacona, NY and Trust Nursery, Pulaski, NY.
She enjoyed cooking, collecting owls and items from her Mohawk Indian Heritage which she was very proud of. Lena enjoyed spending time with her family and the time that she spent at her and her husband’s camp in Dexter, NY.
A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
