Lena Mary (Quici) Carestia, 92, passed away February 5, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Springfield, in 1928, she was the daughter of the late Antonio & Mary (Principi) Quici of Italy.
A graduate of the High School of Commerce, Lena went on to work for the Department of the Navy in Washington, DC, returning to the Springfield area to work at Indian Motorcycle, before retiring from Western Mass Electric.
Lena was a communicant of Mt. Carmel Church, loving mother, supportive wife to the love of her life, Aurelio J. Carestia before his passing in 2019 after 69 years of marriage. There is no doubt, Aurelio was the first to greet her in heaven with a huge smile, and his hand leading her to dance, as they were always the first & last couple on the dance floor, jitterbugging to everyone’s delight.
Lena’s life was filled with unwavering friendships & driven by the value of family. She was a constant presence & pillar of strength in the lives of her sisters, daughters & grandchildren. She welcomed all who visited with open arms & a coffee. Dementia no longer plagues her, as memories of her beloved friends & family have been restored.
Our deepest gratitude goes to the staff of the Compass Unit at Armbrook Village, especially to Lena’s angels, Dexsaida, Kara, Kathee and LeeAnn.
Lena will be dearly missed by her adoring daughters, Mary Lou (Jeffrey) Cross of W. Springfield, Nancy Carestia of Watertown, NY, grandchildren, Bryan Cross, Ashley Hoyt & Ethan Duffy, and cherished great-grandsons, Cole Jeffrey & Brooks Aurelio Hoyt. She was pre-deceased by her sisters, Amelia Brennan & Jeannette Cuzzone.
Lena was laid to rest, alongside her beloved Alio, on February 9, 2021, and are today, celebrating their first of many Valentine’s Days together in Heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Compass Unit at Armbrook Village, 551 North Rd., Westfield, MA 01085.
Please visit www.TazziniFuneralHome.com for condolences.
