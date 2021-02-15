In Loving Memory of Leo B Wilson Sr. March 15, 1937-February 5, 2021. Leo B Wilson 83 passed away February 5th, 2021 at home with his family by his side as he had wished.
Leo was born in Theresa NY and moved to Black River, NY in the 1940’s, the son of the late Lena and George Wilson. He attended and graduated from Black River High School. While in High School he joined the National Guard and served for approximately 4 years. After graduation from high school, he attended the Police Academy through the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department. Leo joined the Jefferson County Sheriffs Department in 1967 and retired after 32 years with the Department in 1999.
Leo Married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, in the Black River Methodist Church on June 6th, 1958. Leo is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children- Leo D Wilson, Yvonne Weiler, Scott Wilson, Tina Landew, Mark Wilson, Patty Hallett, and Jason Wilson- 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren along with his brother, George Wilson and several nieces and nephews. Leo and Nancy Wilson also adopted 3 children- Christopher Wilson, Marlana Wilson and David Wilson. Leo also served his community as the Chief of Police in the Village of Chaumont- Town of Lyme. He and his wife, Nancy, provided a loving home for many foster children for a period of over 28 years. They were always trying to make a difference for children. Leo was deeply passionate about helping the disabled. He helped to raise funds for the DPAO for several years while being on the police force. Leo was involved in finding a place for kids to spend their time off the streets. He was instrumental in starting up the Youth Center in the Grange Building in Chaumont, NY. You would never find his vehicles parked in his garage, as his garage was always converted into a game room for kids to come and go.
To My Husband: You were the most amazing husband anyone could have asked for. You worked so hard for us. You were the most loving, caring, supportive, hardworking person I ever knew. You had so much love for your mother, father, children and for me, your wife and all your friends and family. You were the best husband, and I will always be yours and love you forever- Nancy.
To Our Father: “Ever man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he dies that distinguishes one man from another”- Ernest Hemingway-
The Strongest Man we ever knew- Thank you Dad for being our father. Dad, you will live on in our hearts forever XOXO- Your Children.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date in the Spring to be determined and posted. Funeral Home: Cleveland Funeral Home- 404 Sherman Street- Watertown, NY, 315-788-6180.
Donations can be made to the following organizations in lieu of flowers:
1) Alzheimer’s/Dementia Association
2) The Heart Association or
3) The Diabetes Association
In hopes of one day finding a cure!
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at: clevelandfhinc.com.
