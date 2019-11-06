Leo F. Jenne Jr. age 70 of Philadelphia, NY passed away November 5th at Hospice at Ellis Farm in Watertown.
Leo was born November 27, 1948 in Watertown the son of Leo Jenne Sr. and Isabelle Cole. He graduated from Watertown High School and was a Viet Nam Veteran and was given good care by the VA during his illness.
Leo was a Body and Paint man for different dealerships in the Watertown area in the late 70’s to the late 80’s. He was manager for Bob Kurtz Chevy and Caroline Pontiac. He became a parts manager for Wheel’s in 1988 and worked at AutoZone until 1993 serving both Watertown and Ogdensburg.
Leo was a car person and made award winning models and was still making models in his failing health. He always had a jigsaw puzzle in the works on his kitchen table. He enjoyed gardening, NASCAR, camping and baseball.
Survivors are brothers Ed (Mickie) Jenne of Cicero, Ken (Cindy) of Virginia, and Sister Sue (Joe) Osborn of Virginia.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Kay and Uncle Roy and his wife Jean Bacus in 2012 who was his 2nd marriage.
There are no calling hours or funeral. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.