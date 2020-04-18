Massena: Leo H. DuBray age 86, of Massena, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at Massena Rehab Center. There will be no public calling hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery II, Norfolk.
Leo was born on May 14, 1933 in Saranac Lake, the son of the late Henry W. and Charlotte (Duquette) DuBray. He graduated from Massena High School in 1950 and later attended Canton ATC graduating with an Associates in Business. In his younger years he worked at Papi’s Bowling Alley as a Pin Setter. Leo later started at Alcoa and retired after 40 years as a Supervisor in Shipping. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Leo also followed all of his grandchildren’s high school sporting events dance recitals, and musicals and liked to dance and sing as well as take trips to the Casino. Leo was a member of the 25 year Club at Alcoa and Knights of Columbus in Massena. He married Anna May Servage on December 30, 1950 at Church of the Sacred Heart, Mrs. DuBray predeceased him on February 21, 2008.
Leo is survived by his three children, Terry and wife Jane DuBray, Sharon Derouchie and Sandra and husband Jeff Marrin, all of Massena; ten grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings; Howard and Robert DuBray, Geraldine Pray, Eileen Froats and Thelma Szarka; a son in law, Joey Derouchie and grandson, Mark Derouchie.
Memorial contributions in Leo’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative care of St. Lawrence Valley or Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
