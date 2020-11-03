Funeral services for Leo J. Degone, age 93 of Washington Street in Ogdensburg, will be held at 10:00am on Thursday (Nov 5, 2020) at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating with military honors. Mr. Degone passed away on Tuesday morning (November 3, 2020) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Surviving is his wife Irmgard of Ogdensburg; nieces & nephews Mike Tooley, Kathy Limoges, Susan McLear, Tom Tooley, Shawn Tooley, Sharri Tooley, Steve Monroe, Andy Monroe and a brother-in-law Wendel Monroe of Ogdensburg.
He was predeceased by his sisters Shirley Tooley and Joanne Monroe.
Leo was born on February 18, 1927 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Leo R. & Blanche (Paro) Degone. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and entered the US Coast Guard from 1945 – 1946. The then enlisted in the US Army in 1947 and was stationed in Germany. He later married Irmgard Hill on September 3, 1958. He received his honorable discharge from the Army in 1966, and in 1967 he joined the Ogdensburg Fire Department where he worked until his retirement in 1987.
Leo was a past member of the American Legion and enjoyed playing cards and bingo, fishing and going to the casino. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
