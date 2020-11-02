On Sunday October 25th, Leo “Jack” Derushia, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 77. Jack was born on August 13th, 1943 in Potsdam, NY. He married Shirley on May 25th 1963. They raised two children Sara Lynn and Kelly Scott.
After three years serving in the Army stationed in Germany Jack returned to Northern NY and worked as an auto mechanic until he started at Corning Glass in Canton where Jack worked until he retired.
Jack was happiest working around the home. He was known for his friendly attitude and smile.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Leo his mother A. Eileen and his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his two children, Sara and Kelly, and his brother Michael.
