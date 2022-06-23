Leo Louis LaBrake, 90 of Lutz, Florida passed away June 13, 2022. He was born in Bombay, New York and moved to Lutz, Florida. From Massena, New York, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. His career was as a postal letter carrier. He was Catholic in faith and a parishioner of St. Mary Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Rose LaBrake; daughters, Victoria Owen, Linda Robinson and Shelba Gokey, parents, Leo LaBrake and Anna Mae Cole, and siblings, John LaBrake and Mary Pellegrino. Leo is survived by his sons, John LaBrake, Francis Jarvis, and Joseph LaBrake; daughters, Lisa Raveling, Donna Shoen, Loma Kocienski, and 24 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Leo’s name to Native American Veterans Assistance (NAVA).
June 13, 2022
